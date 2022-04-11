News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New artist in residence appointed to create public art in Bunhill

Charlotte Alt

Published: 11:48 AM April 11, 2022
Updated: 12:37 PM April 11, 2022
Georgie Fay at work in Islington

Georgie Fay at work in Islington - Credit: Islington Council

A new artist-in-residence at St Luke’s Community Centre will work to create public art in Islington. 

During the year-long appointment artist and printmaker Georgie Fay will work with the Bunhill Heritage Project to run art workshops for the community. 

She said: “To have the opportunity to work with the local community in response to such an exciting and inspiring place is going to push my practice and help me to move forward.”

The project allows residents to explore their area’s heritage, develop their own artistic skills, and contribute to the creation of new public artworks. 

The first piece will be displayed in Bunhill Fields Burial Ground in 2023.

Michelle Gannon, the council’s head of library and heritage services, said: “We hope that through this project residents will feel better able to access arts and heritage organisations, develop their knowledge and skills, and feel a sense of public ownership in their community.”

