FIVE reasons James Bond belongs to London

Published: 4:57 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 5:09 PM September 30, 2021

He's been played by an Englishman, a Scot, an Irishman and an Australian – but James Bond can call north London home. Or at least Daniel Craig can.

While many of the 25 Bond films have had set pieces around the city (think Pierce Brosnan crash landing on the Dome) the actor's humble abode in Primrose Hill is one of several unsung local connections to 007.

To celebrate the release of No Time to Die, here are five local links we remembered, read about somewhere or dredged up from corners of the internet.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) in NO TIME TO DIE an EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios film - Credit: Nicola Dove

Daniel Craig has lived in Primrose Hill

James Bond is shown to have a flat in Chelsea and, in No Time to Die, is seen to have retired to Jamaica (hard work pays off!). But the man who plays him, reportedly, lives in Primrose Hill with his wife - the actress Rachel Weisz. Daniel Craig has made no secret of retiring from his defining role but he will be forever north London (even though he is said to have purchased a New York house in 2018).

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. - Credit: LLC

Naomie Harris, of Muswell Hill

Miss Moneypenny is the closest thing to a family habitual lone wolf James Bond has, so it is appropriate the actress who plays her is not a million miles away. Naomie Harris has a long association with Muswell Hill.

Sir Sean Connery as James Bond - Credit: PA

Beckton Gas Works is used in For Your Eyes Only

James Bond has travelled to many glamorous locations in his 70 year history – including many of London's glitziest. Beckton Gas Works is not in that category. The largest plant of its kind in Europe has not operated since 1976 but has a long history as a film location and has featured in a Nineteen-Eighty Four adaption where it doubled for a dystopian future (don’t take it personally Beckton readers). In 1981 Bond film For Yours Eyes Only, the Works is the backdrop as Roger Moore struggles to regain control of a helicopter controlled by his nemesis Ernst Stravo Blofeld.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre. Picture: Matt Humphrey. - Credit: Archant

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lives in Shoreditch

The actor and screenwriter has won credit elsewhere for moving the prolific womaniser into the 21st century. Waller-Bridge, who rose to fame on the back of comedy series Fleabag, lives in Shoreditch and is set to work on the next Indiana Jones film script.

James Bond was in Stratford for the Olympics

Surely the only person more British than James Bond is the Queen herself, and the two teamed up in 2012 for the London Olympic opening ceremony. A tuxedoed Daniel Craig escorts her majesty from Buckingham Palace in a short clip before (apparently) parachuting together into the stadium. Opening ceremony director Danny Boyle said he was surprised the monarch agreed to take part in her cameo. He would have been flabbergasted if she had not left the parachuting to a stunt double – and probably counted the cost of the insurance of the stunt exceeding that of the games itself.