Acclaimed jazz musicians busk at community festival

Internationally acclaimed jazz musicians Deirdre Cartwright, Alison Rayner, Diane McLoughlin and Rachel Barlett made a surprise appearance as the Four Busketeers at the King Henry's Walk Garden fair June 11 - Credit: Polly Hancock

More accustomed to playing at Ronnie Scott's, four acclaimed jazz musicians made a surprise appearance at an Islington fair.

On Saturday, June 11, The Four Buskerteers made a surprise appearance at the community festival at King Henry’s Walk Garden.

Local and internationally renowned Alison Rayner (bass), Deirdre Cartwright (guitar), Diane McLoughlin (sax) and Rachel Bartlett (sax) made up the quartet.

They formed The Four Buskerteers during lockdown, when the only places they could still get together and play was outside on street corners.

Alison and Deirdre will be playing with the jazz legend Carol Grimes at their own Blow The Fuse jazz club at St Matthias Halls on Friday, June 24.

Jazz musicians Deirdre Cartwright and Alison Rayner made a surprise appearance as the Four Busketeers at King Henry's Walk Garden's fair on Saturday, June 11 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Carol Grimes herself started out busking in the streets as a teenager and worked her way up to to touring internationally with contemporary classical group The Shout.

On June 24, she will be joined by Steve Lodder (piano), Deirdre Cartwright (guitar), Alison Rayner (bass) and Winston Clifford (drums).

Visit www.blowthefuse.com