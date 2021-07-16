News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Art gallery to open in Kentish Town to promote London talent

Lilian Fawcett

Published: 10:47 AM July 16, 2021    Updated: 11:22 AM July 16, 2021
Some of the artwork on show at the exhibition.

Some of the artwork on show at the exhibition. - Credit: City University

Students and young artists are launching a new art gallery in Kentish Town to showcase local talent. 
 
The gallery, on Brecknock Road, will promote and showcase work by up-and-coming London creators. The project is a new venture for lighting and design company SKK, led by its creative directors Conrad Whale and Sam Shapin. 
 
“There aren’t really that many creative hubs or spaces directly around where the shop is, so we wanted to create somewhere that would draw in artists or writers,” Conrad said. 

An artwork by Jude Wakeley

An artwork by Jude Wakeley - Credit: Jude Wakeley City University

He hopes to hold regular events at the new gallery in future, such as book launches. 
 
SKK is collaborating with youth mental health charity the Lost Bond Project and streetwear brand Vented London for their launch event on July 21. 

The first exhibition, ‘London’s Paraphernalia’, will run until August 25 and will feature a variety of artists and styles. Some of the lino prints and photography will be available to buy.  

An artwork by Natan Jaeger.

An artwork by Natan Jaeger. - Credit: Natan Jaeger / City University

It will feature work from artists including Jude Wakeley, Katy Tomiak and David Gill, with more to be announced soon.

