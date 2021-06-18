Published: 5:36 PM June 18, 2021

Islington’s winding streets and green spaces have made the borough a home for many film locations across the decades.



From the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel to Killing Eve, the Islington Gazette took a look at some of Islington’s highlights in film and television.



Best Exotic Marigold Hotel



This 2011 British comedy opens with Judie Dench playing Evelyn on the phone to a call centre from her flat that looks out over Highbury Fields.



Shortly afterward, the cast that includes Bill Nighy and Maggie Smith fly to a run-down hotel in Jaipur.



Killing Eve



A Killing Eve fan account discovered crime-boss Konstantinhas a base which can be found in Dingley Road in Clerkenwell.



The hit spy drama TV series, led by Jodie Comer as Villanelle and Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, won an Emmy, Golden Globes and Academy Awards in 2019.



Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy



George Smiley, played by Gary Oldman, lives in Lloyd Square, Clerkenwell, and his house features at several points throughout the film, including a pivitol scene in which he realises his house has been broken into.



The 2011 cold war spy thriller based on John Le Carré’s 1974 novel won a BAFTA for Best British Film.



Pride and Prejudice and Zombies



The Clerkenwell House of Detention, a disused prison by Clerkenwell Walk, features as the heroes and heroines’ homes and hosts several of the fight scenes.



The Pride and Prejudice was a 2016 action-horror zombie spoof of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, starring Lily James and Sam Riley.



V for Vendetta



Young Evey Hammond opens the dystopian action film leafleting protest pamphlets outside Farringdon station.



Based on a comic book series, the 2005 film follows young Evey as she gets wrapped up in a vigilante group’s fight against a neo-fascist dictatorship

