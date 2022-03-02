Damien Hirst animals to go on show in north London

The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, one of Damien Hirst's best known works. - Credit: Gagosian

More than 20 of Damien Hirst’s iconic formaldehyde sculptures are set to go on display in King’s Cross from next week.

Gagosian in Britannia Street will host the 1991-2021 collection, which features several of the artist’s signature preserved animals. This includes The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, a fourteen-foot tiger shark preserved in a tank of formaldehyde.

The exhibition ‘Natural History’ opens its doors to the public from Thursday, March 10. It is the latest part of a year-long odyssey into Hirst’s catalogue, which has also seen his fly paintings, emergency paintings, and ‘fact sculptures’ exhibited.

A statement read: “This exhibition, which features works spanning a thirty-year period, gathers many of these works together for the first time.

“The Natural History series includes a variety of preserved animals, such as sheep, doves, a zebra, and even a ‘unicorn’—some of which are bisected, sliced into cross sections, or flayed.”

For more information, visit: gagosian.com