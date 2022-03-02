News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Damien Hirst animals to go on show in north London

William Mata

Published: 11:37 AM March 2, 2022
The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, one of Damien Hirst's best known works.

The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, one of Damien Hirst's best known works.

More than 20 of Damien Hirst’s iconic formaldehyde sculptures are set to go on display in King’s Cross from next week.

Gagosian in Britannia Street will host the 1991-2021 collection, which features several of the artist’s signature preserved animals. This includes The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, a fourteen-foot tiger shark preserved in a tank of formaldehyde. 

The exhibition ‘Natural History’ opens its doors to the public from Thursday, March 10. It is the latest part of a year-long odyssey into Hirst’s catalogue, which has also seen his fly paintings, emergency paintings, and ‘fact sculptures’ exhibited.

A statement read: “This exhibition, which features works spanning a thirty-year period, gathers many of these works together for the first time.

“The Natural History series includes a variety of preserved animals, such as sheep, doves, a zebra, and even a ‘unicorn’—some of which are bisected, sliced into cross sections, or flayed.”

For more information, visit: gagosian.com

