Digital season of acclaimed plays announced for Kings Head

Published: 12:17 PM March 23, 2021

The King's Head theatre is running a season of digital on-demand plays filmed in the Islington venue.

A year after the Upper Street theatre closed its doors, managers say Plays on Film will combine the immediacy of live performance with high quality cinematography.

Available to watch on the theatre's on demand platform KHTV, more than 50 percent of ticket sales will go directly to the artists and companies involved to help them through a challenging period. All five shows have previously run to acclaim at the Edinburgh, Playmill and Vault festivals.

JEW..ish is a quickfire millennial rom-com set on Portobello Road and exploring polyamory and Jewish identity. Vespertilio is Barry McStay's atmospheric tale of loneliness and unlikely connection between two gay men. Sacrament is a comic monologue about a young Irish Catholic woman questioning her sexuality against the backdrop of the fight for abortion and same-sex rights. And I Wish My Life Was Like A Musical is a revue show by a cast of West End Regulars about the on and off stage world of musical theatre and the journey from wide-eyed drama school graduate to difficult diva. Finally, Illusions of Liberty explores a cellist's invisible illness in the context of the Home Office's 'hostile environment'.

The Plays on Film season runs on the KHTV platform from April 15 - Credit: Kings Head Theatre

Executive Director Fiona English said: “We’re overjoyed to announce our first all-digital season. We believe these five incredible shows, and the extraordinary theatre makers that created them, deserve the global audience that an online platform can provide. We’re looking forward to working with the companies to realise the potential of filmed theatre on the fringe; as an artform in its own right to be enjoyed by audiences anywhere, at any time.”

The first three films are available to watch between April 15 and May 5 with the last two added on April 22 running until May 12. Tickets are priced at £10 - £18 per film or £60 for a season pass. https://kingsheadtheatre.com/