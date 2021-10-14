'A raw, personal look at opera': Liminal at the King's Head

Published: 10:09 AM October 14, 2021

Grace Nyandoro in Liminal at the King's Head - Credit: Liminal

Islington's King's Head Theatre is hosting something a bit different this month, "exploring the bittersweet richness of the dark, with the creamy decadence of the light".

Written and directed by the artist Le Gateau Chocolat, and co-written and narrated by Tommy Bradson, Liminal is an opera song cycle that offers a meditation asking: "Where do we go and who do we become when we lose our anchor?"

It is performed by Robert Barbaro, Grace Nyandoro, Honey Rouhani, and Dan D’Souza.

The team behind it say: "For years, in a small room at the back of a pub, audiences have seen the greatest operas reworked, reimagined, and updated. But what happens when Tosca takes her taxi home at the end of the night?

When Figaro has a Zoom meeting at 11am?"

Le Gateau Chocolat’s work spans drag, cabaret, opera, musical theatre, children’s theatre and live art. His baritone has been heard in previous works Le Gateau Chocolat, I ❤ Chocolat, In Drag and Black.

His children’s show Duckie premiered at the Southbank Centre in 2016. His recent production icons has toured the world.

Liminal is on until Saturday, October 23. Visit www.kingsheadtheatre.com for tickets and details.