Live music is back: Islington wine bar hosts weekly Sunday concerts

With Covid rules about to be eased and London’s Omicron figures falling, musicians can safely scratch their itch to play again, and music fans are venturing out to watch live music.

Just a stones’ throw from Finsbury Park’s legendary Rainbow Theatre, independent wine bar OAK N4 has relaunched its weekly Sunday sessions, offering intimate and warm weekly music gigs to say goodbye to the weekend “in a relaxed fashion”.

The first performer to take centre stage amongst the 180 different wines will be singer-songwriter Hidé Takemoto, who is set to perform on Sunday, January 23 at 7pm.

Hidé Takemoto is classically trained in Japan and at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music in London. His work is a blend of blues, classical guitar, jazz, rock, pop, and even heavy metal. His music has been featured in a Japanese TV programme and on UK radio stations.

Takemoto’s most recent EP, Featherings, was released in 2020.

In the weeks to come, music artists Rafael, Irene Serra, Mario Bakuna and Heidi Vogel will entertain audiences of up to 70 people at the Islington wine bar.

Like all music venues, the Wells Terrace venue was forced to close its door in Spring 2020 due to the pandemic. Wine bar owner Cameron McKeown said that Covid “stopped our business completely apart from a small number of local deliveries and takeaways”.

Since then, Mr McKeown said: “We have opened back up and carried on like we were before the pandemic in the hope that customers will feel safe and secure in knowing that nothing is different from our side.”

He feels “positive about live music in 2022,” as “after a long hiatus we feel that the community is longing for some normalcy in this space”.

Due to financial implications, many live music venues closed. In turn, Mr McKeown explained, this had reduced the number of platforms musicians could perform in. The live-music industry remains under-threat.

“If people don’t come back out in their old numbers this can only get worse,” Mr McKeown said.

Musicians have jumped at the chance to fill OAK N4’s roster, said Rachael Elliott, who works as a server at the wine store, “Performers like performing here. It’s a nice atmosphere. “It’s cosy and intimate. It’s not a huge place, so some styles of music and for some performers it’s more of a preferred place.”

“Musicians itch to perform. They love an audience. With a lot of musicians who are managing their own career and doing it as a side hustle, it means they have that capacity to connect with an audience again.”

Customers too have been excited for the return of the Sunday sessions, said Ms Elliott: “A lot of the clients ask, ‘when’s the music coming back, when’s the live music coming back?’”

OAK N4 opened five years ago, boasting an impressive wine selection, perfectly paired small plates and informal wine tastings. Live music was the cherry on the cake, with audiences welcoming an eclectic mix of blues, jazz, singer/songwriters, and electric guitar.

Mr McKeown found inspiration for the bar during a trip to Germany when he “met this guy who had travelled around the world to different vineyards. He’d found great stories and brought back great wines, all of which he was happy to spend time sharing.

“I thought that was a great concept. And as we tried a few glasses (and then a few bottles!) an idea formed of how I could do this back in London.”

The music starts at 7pm and no tickets are required, but those wishing to attend should contact OAK N4 to book a table to avoid missing out.

More information can be found on OAK N4’s Twitter and Facebook pages. Find out more about OAK N4 at oakn4.co.uk.

Find out more about Hidé Takemoto at hideguitar.com