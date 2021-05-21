19 North and East London cinemas showing Glastonbury live stream
Pol Allingham
- Credit: Jason Bryant
Glastonbury Festival will livestream a unique version of its famous event in cinemas this weekend, and you can watch it in North and East London.
The pandemic forced the festival to be cancelled for the second year in a row. But the big names are still set to play, as Grammy-nominated film director Paul Dugdale has curated a virtual event called Live At Worthy Farm.
The line-up includes Jorja Smith, Coldplay, Kano, Idles, and Michael Kiwanuka, plus unannounced surprise performances.
The livestream can be viewed at the following cinemas in North London - with most cinemas showing it from 7pm on Saturday and some also showing a matinee.
Cineworld Cinema Enfield, Southbury Leisure Park, Enfield
You may also want to watch:
Odeon Lee Valley, Lee Valley Leisure Complex, Lee Valley
Cineworld Cinema Wood Green, Wood Green Shopping City, Wood Green
Odeon South Woodford, 60/64 High Road, Woodford
Crouch End Picturehouse, 165 Tottenham Lane, Crouch End
Odeon Holloway, 419-427 Holloway Road, Holloway
Vue Finchley Road /02, 02 Centre - Finchley Road, South Hampstead
Odeon Camden Town, 14 The Parkway, Camden
Odeon Swiss Cottage 96 Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage
Everyman Kings Cross, 14-18 Handyside Street, Kings Cross
Odeon Islington, 3 Esther Anne Place, Islington
Vue Islington, 36 Parkfield Street, Islington
Curzon Bloomsbury, The Brunswick, Bloomsbury
Odeon Covent Garden, 135 Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden
Vue West End, 3 Cranbourn Street, West End
Picturehouse Central, 13 Coventry Street, Piccadilly Circus
Curzon Aldgate, Goodman's Fields - 2 Canter Way, Aldgate
Cineworld Cinema West India Quay, 9 Hertsmere Road, Canary Warf
Cineworld Cinema Ilford, I-Scene, Ilford
