19 North and East London cinemas showing Glastonbury live stream

Pol Allingham

Published: 3:11 PM May 21, 2021   
Glastonbury Festival on a more conventional year: Picture by Jason Bryant

Glastonbury Festival on a more conventional year: Picture by Jason Bryant

Glastonbury Festival will livestream a unique version of its famous event in cinemas this weekend, and you can watch it in North and East London. 

The pandemic forced the festival to be cancelled for the second year in a row. But the big names are still set to play, as Grammy-nominated film director Paul Dugdale has curated a virtual event called Live At Worthy Farm.

The line-up includes Jorja Smith, Coldplay, Kano, Idles, and Michael Kiwanuka, plus unannounced surprise performances.

The livestream can be viewed at the following cinemas in North London - with most cinemas showing it from 7pm on Saturday and some also showing a matinee. 

Glastonbury Festival on a more conventional year: Picture by Jason Bryant

Glastonbury Festival on a more conventional year: Picture by Jason Bryant

Cineworld Cinema Enfield, Southbury Leisure Park, Enfield

Odeon Lee Valley, Lee Valley Leisure Complex, Lee Valley

Cineworld Cinema Wood Green, Wood Green Shopping City, Wood Green

Odeon South Woodford, 60/64 High Road, Woodford

Crouch End Picturehouse, 165 Tottenham Lane, Crouch End

Odeon Holloway, 419-427 Holloway Road, Holloway

Vue Finchley Road /02, 02 Centre - Finchley Road, South Hampstead

Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis. Picture: Jason Bryant

Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis. Picture: Jason Bryant

Odeon Camden Town, 14 The Parkway, Camden

Odeon Swiss Cottage 96 Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage

Everyman Kings Cross, 14-18 Handyside Street, Kings Cross

Odeon Islington, 3 Esther Anne Place, Islington

Vue Islington, 36 Parkfield Street, Islington

Curzon Bloomsbury, The Brunswick, Bloomsbury

Odeon Covent Garden, 135 Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden

Vue West End, 3 Cranbourn Street, West End

Picturehouse Central, 13 Coventry Street, Piccadilly Circus

Curzon Aldgate, Goodman's Fields - 2 Canter Way, Aldgate

Cineworld Cinema West India Quay, 9 Hertsmere Road, Canary Warf

Cineworld Cinema Ilford, I-Scene, Ilford

- See cinema details for more information. 

