Max Porter’s night of live poetry and improvised music in Highbury & Islington: Providing a vision of the arts in post-pandemic Britain

Max Porter is set to perform in the coming weeks. - Credit: Max Porter

Poet Max Porter’s dual production, Soundwood and The Fable of Able Stain, is intended to get the arts and culture scene back on its feet.

The show, split into a live poem and an improvised music fable, opens on March 1 at 6.30pm and will create a portrait of the country using different art forms and perspectives.

This comes as coronavirus restrictions have been removed by Boris Johnson at a crucial time for the arts, which has been crippled by the virus.

Porter, the winner of the Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year Award for his debut novel Grief is the Thing with Feathers, spoke about the issues faced by travelling performance artists during the pandemic.

He said: “I just met someone who was an opera singer who used to tour Europe, singing in its great halls. “She was forced to give it up because travel was so difficult and not cost-effective.”

Porter, 41, said: “Post-pandemic it’ll be all of us coming together for the first time and asking how has life changed. The show is more of a conversation with each other and the audience rather than a pre-prepared presentation.”

The production at the Union Chapel rolls literary book events, open mic, stand-up comedy and political satire into one show, and the audience can engage with whatever interests them.

Porter will be joined by poet Anthony Anaxagorou, BAFTA-nominated ventriloquist Nina Conti and fellow poet and spoken word artist Inua Ellams.

Each performer will bring their material and read simultaneously to create a “sound blanket”, then each artist will do a solo.

Four-piece experimental band, rushes/esp, will provide music on themes of Britishness today, politics and migration.

"The pandemic had a positive side: “One of the things it showed us is that if you increase the online access, you get a more diverse and interesting audience,” he said.

“Let's do it one gig at a time, get everyone there, get the mics plugged in and let’s do it!"

Tickets cost £25 or £15 concession from the box office at www.unionchapel.org.uk or 02072261686.