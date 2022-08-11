Inside the esports gaming arena coming to Islington's Upper Street

An arena for online gamers is set to open in a shopping centre off Islington's Upper Street

The New Meta Gaming Arena will be in Islington Square, welcoming gamers from August 26.

It is the first gaming arena launched by leisure brand New Meta, which says it wants to give gamers the chance to get out of their homes while enjoying their "passion for gaming on high-end equipment".

Many games these days are played in what has become known as the "metaverse", with players all over the planet playing together in a virtual world.

New Meta Gaming Arena stations

Eduard Kim, from New Meta, told Ham&High players at the new arena will have access to a huge range of games.

“Gamers can play free or paid video games almost all video games including the most popular – League of Legends, Dota 2, Apex Legenda, Valorant, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” he said.

New Meta believes the new arena will help popularise esports beyond the 0.1% of the population it says are already players.

The company said in a statement: "The arena will have a league table for popular games and different skill brackets, each league culminating in a tournament to take the top prizes."

The cafe at the New Meta Gaming Arena

It said that "at the core of the concept is building a community where gamers strive", adding adding that a matchmaking scheme will be operated to help people find teammates.

The arena will provide a facility so that gamers can live stream onto the internet, and they will also be able to stream onto screens in the venue.

During the day and at less busy times, New Meta will run an esports school for children, with live coaches and a structured curriculum, as well as regular competitions.

Screens and consoles at the New Meta Gaming Arena

"The idea is to give those kids that prefer video games over traditional sports an opportunity to experience comradery and competition, develop skills in communication, leadership, strategy, and who knows, maybe even develop into a future esports star," the company said.

It continued: “Anyone can come to share their passion for gaming no matter the skill level, their game of choice, or who they are as a person, everyone is welcome at New Meta."

