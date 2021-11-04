Paintings, sculpture and installations harvested for display

Gallery

Work by Snyder Moreno Martín (foreground), Victoria Cantons (back centre) and Katya Granova (back right) - Credit: No 20 Arts

The latest exhibition at No 20 Arts aims to showcase recent developments in contemporary art, from paintings and etchings to sculpture and installation.

Titled "Yield", the group show can be seen at the Cross Street gallery until December 4.

Londoner Victoria Cantons' artwork sits between figuration and abstraction, and is confessional, with political undercurrents.

Victoria Cantons, When our lives are knocked off-course, we imagine everything in them is lost, it is only the start of something new and good - Credit: Victoria Cantons

Hoa Dung Clerget's work is informed by her education in France, using domestic objects to construct her artistic language.

Hoa Dung Clerget, Magiciens II - Credit: No 20 Arts

Katya Granova uses vintage photographs and documents as a base for her works, employing painting to insert her own presence into historical references, such as the Soviet Union’s Cold War period family photographs or Baroque paintings.

Katya Granova's Feast Scene - Credit: Katya Granova

You may also want to watch:

Alex Lewis is inspired by bazaars, marketplaces, and street montages, and creates mixed-media paintings and site-specific installations that incorporate fabric, metalwork and ceramics.

An installation by Alex Lewis, as part of Yield - Credit: No 20 Arts

Khushna Sulaman-Butt creates figurative works, aiming to show her sitters in a way that they may not have been seen within the communities they usually inhabit.

Khushna Sulaman-Butt, Try To Convince Yourself - Credit: Khushna Sulaman-Butt

Snyder Moreno Martín works through installation, performance, drawing and video, using natural elements and materials as a metaphor to explore existence itself.