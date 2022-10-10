Tiger sharks and inspiring ocean views in film festival

Incredible footage from on and under the sea will featured at a festival coming to Islington this month.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is at the Union Chapel from September 18, 20 and 21.

Among the films being screened are Mar, about big-wave surfing off the coast of Portugal, and Tiger Shark King, about conservationist Jim Abernethy exploration of the “affectionate” side of the predatory fish.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “We’re so excited to be bringing this brand-new collection of captivating films to ocean-loving audiences around the UK – and we guarantee you’ll be inspired to have an ocean adventure of your own too.”

The festival has worked with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), whose marketing manager, Rachel Croft, said: “Both PADI and Ocean Film Festival are advocates of the ocean and we both strive to bring people together to celebrate and protect our amazing ocean planet."

The Ocean Film Festival originated in Australia, with the aim of inspiring people to explore, respect, enjoy and protect the oceans.

Each screening will see a free prize giveaway to win ocean-related goodies.

