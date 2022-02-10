Paul Draper on leaving Mansun and finding his voice

Paul Draper credits his dad for influencing his music by introducing him to Liverpool musicians such as The Beatles - Credit: Chuff Media

“I’m not really accepted as a Liverpool musician as I moved to Wales, but I am not considered Welsh or a Londoner… Will Islington have me? I use the tube station quite a lot!”

When Paul Draper finishes his UK tour at the Assembly Hall next month, the sort-of-homecoming (and yes, Islington will have him!) will feel like the end of a journey longer than a trip around the country.

Twenty-five-years since Wide Open Space and the heyday of Mansun, the band the singer-songwriter once fronted, 51-year-old Draper is finding his voice like never before.

Five years into a late-blooming solo career, Draper has just released his second LP Cult Leader Tactics. It is also a turning point for him personally, having recently lost his father and stepped beyond the gloom that Mansun’s bitter demise cast over him.

Cult Leader Tactics started life as a book, a satire in the form of a self-help guide, which was inspired by the Life of Brian and other classics his father introduced him to. The album, which this week reached 22 on the charts and was the third top selling vinyl, turned the content into lyrics.

“I’ve read quite a few self help manuals now," he says, "I’ve come to the conclusion that they are just an extension of religion and philosophies.

“Luckily, the fanbase got it. They loved it. It was a bit of a hit but it is not really the priority for the moment as I’ve just lost my dad.”

He sees the LP as a successor to Mansun’s debut album Attack of the Grey Lantern. Amid squabbling - even at that early stage - Paul describes having "forced through" the 1997 offering, which he considers the pick of their four efforts and was the only one to top the UK chart.

In an era of streaming and ready-made playlists, Paul makes no effort to be a modern pop star and makes no apologies. The best way of experiencing Cult Leader Tactics, he says, is to hear it in immersive audio while reading the book. “If you’re an artist, the purest thing is to write down what happens to you,” he says.

Paul describes Mansun as a “huge power struggle,” which he lost. He has varying feelings for the band’s members, with the brunt of his resentment being reserved for creative rival Dominic Chad.

“Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong,” he says. “First and foremost you’ve got to be mates. Everyone was in Mansun for their own narcissistic endeavour. There was no communication with the record company, we put out all the wrong singles…So much of it could have been resolved with just one meeting.

Draper released three albums with Mansun and now has two solo ventures - Credit: Chuff Media

“The dynamics that go on in a band make the average family look like a bunch of monks.

“We have been offered serious, serious money to do a new album [The Return of the Grey Lantern] and tour the world with it. But if I was in music for the money I wouldn’t be doing it now as there ain’t a lot.”

He felt unable to put pen to paper following the band’s split in 2004 and turned down offers to record solo material to concentrate on being a producer. It was ultimately 10 years later that he worked on a solo project and he found the process therapeutic.

“I carried around a lot of anger about the split of Mansun. It was quite a dark album and I wanted to tell the previous members of my band exactly what I thought of them.”

But Draper says he now “couldn’t care less” about his former band and has used his creative freedom to make an album that wouldn’t have been possible with Mansun.

“I returned to the dark satire of the very first album we did,” he says of Cult Tactics. “[Grey Lantern] was only my life experiences of growing up in a small town, reading superhero comics and wanting to be a pop star.

“This one [Cult Tactics] was a lot of machiavellian behaviour I’ve had in my career but also in life and relationships. I’ve written all that down and now I am not too bothered.

“I will play Mansun songs. They’re my songs. Why shouldn’t I?”

While Draper says he has no recognised home, he maintains a strong Liverpool accent. He now lives near Weybridge (“as soon as us Scousers make a few quid we move to Surrey!”)

His experiences have changed but he feels a symmetry to his early years - and is now looking to make his dad proud.

“The restrictions were lifted so I got to see him before he died and I feel really blessed.

“Every album I have made has been influenced by him. He came from a poor family and gave up everything to get me a guitar, my first synthesiser and a four track.

“Everything has been done for him really.”

Paul Draper will perform at Islington Assembly Hall on March 23 as part of a UK-wide tour. For tickets, visit: pauldraperofficial.com/tour-dates/