Cinema set to open in Finsbury Park in time for No Time to Die

Published: 5:56 PM September 22, 2021

The new cinema is set to open on September 30. - Credit: Picturehouse Cinemas

The wait is nearly over for film fans, with Picturehouse set to open its new seven screen cinema in Finsbury Park tomorrow (Wednesday, September 23).

Located at Telford Homes’s City North development, the new venue will have seven screens, all fitted with a 4K laser projector.

And tickets are now on sale for all films, with the next James Bond installment No Time to Die out on September 30.

Clare Binns, Joint Managing Director of Picturehouse Cinemas, said: "We are all about neighbourhood cinemas in the heart of the local community and Finsbury Park is such a vibrant and exciting place for us to open our doors.”

The cinema will be decorated by a centrepiece mural designed by British artist Dale Lewis.

A drawing of Dale Lewis' mural will form the centre-piece of the Finsbury Park Picturehouse lobby - Credit: Picturehouse Cinemas

Picturehouse has also offered a double-discount on Founder Membership, with 15 per cent off the price of membership and 15 months for the price of 12.

The first 1,000 to join will also have their names integrated into the fabric of the cinema, with a specially commissioned Founder Members' Wall.

For more information, visit: www.picturehouses.com/cinema/finsbury-park