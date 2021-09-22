Cinema set to open in Finsbury Park in time for No Time to Die
- Credit: Picturehouse Cinemas
The wait is nearly over for film fans, with Picturehouse set to open its new seven screen cinema in Finsbury Park tomorrow (Wednesday, September 23).
Located at Telford Homes’s City North development, the new venue will have seven screens, all fitted with a 4K laser projector.
And tickets are now on sale for all films, with the next James Bond installment No Time to Die out on September 30.
Clare Binns, Joint Managing Director of Picturehouse Cinemas, said: "We are all about neighbourhood cinemas in the heart of the local community and Finsbury Park is such a vibrant and exciting place for us to open our doors.”
The cinema will be decorated by a centrepiece mural designed by British artist Dale Lewis.
You may also want to watch:
Picturehouse has also offered a double-discount on Founder Membership, with 15 per cent off the price of membership and 15 months for the price of 12.
The first 1,000 to join will also have their names integrated into the fabric of the cinema, with a specially commissioned Founder Members' Wall.
For more information, visit: www.picturehouses.com/cinema/finsbury-park
Most Read
- 1 Man killed in 'shooting' in north London
- 2 Appeal to find four children missing from north London with father and grandmother
- 3 Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago
- 4 Helen Anderson: Finsbury Park murder victim's father pays tribute to his daughter
- 5 Disused Holloway garages converted into garment-making workspace
- 6 Why Arsenal's Leah Williamson is perfect England captain?
- 7 Environment and equality at heart of council leader's new direction for Islington
- 8 Prince Edward visits youth centre in Islington
- 9 Sadiq Khan urged to denounce £1.2bn Edmonton incinerator
- 10 'Proper old Islington boozer' voted best pub by readers