Review

On a night that represented a series of firsts for Sound of The Sirens, the folk duo were given a reception often reserved for homecoming heroes in Islington.

Abbe Martin and Hannah Wood delighted a loyal crowd at The Grace with songs from Damage Control - their new album launched on the night of the gig - and a trip through highlights of their three previous LPs.

It was their first time in the borough and a live debut for most of the new material. If they did have any nerves, however, it did not show - with the pair working through the softer and rockier parts of the setlist with an ease and swagger.

There was room for plenty of stage banter and an unexpected but fun rap verse from a friend - a bloke who could at first have been mistaken for a fan who fancied jumping on stage and joining in.

It was also the first time long-term friends and bandmates Abbe and Hannah had been joined by their new backing musicians - who, for one night only, included Damage Control producer Saul Davies. Playing his first ever gig without his usual James bandmates, Saul brought an assured, rock-veteran presence to the stage. The only hint of him reverting to his day job came when he took a violin solo in a cover of James megahit Sit Down - a request to which a few in the audience even obliged.

Islington was the first step on what is set to be a long tour for Sound of The Sirens but the almost carnival-like atmosphere must have quickly put to bed any anxiety the pair may have had after a long Covid-induced break.

Most of the tightly packed crowd seemed to know all of the words, which is possibly both an honour and a regret for the duo if they are eager to reach new audiences.

But on the strength of their latest material and this performance there is certainly potential for 2022 to be a step forward for the lively pair.

The Sound of The Sirens’ new album Damage Control is out now. For more information and tour dates, visit: www.soundofthesirens.net