'A masterclass in hip hop': Young Blessed and Gifted in Old Street

Review

Partnering with Soapbox Youth Center, on December 1, the organisation Young Blessed and Gifted gave a platform for six R’n’B grime and drill young artists to showcase their talents.

Ruby Rose was one of them. The 15-year-old appeared on the stage, dressed in pink and full of confidence. She performed smooth vocal and sweet rhythmics as if she had done it her whole life.

“I performed before but it’s the biggest show I’ve done so far,” she said. As she was nervous before entering the stage, she began to sing and felt immediately comfortable. “It’s my home,” she said.

This first experience encouraged her to write her songs and perform in other venues. Her dream is to be a professional singer.

The event, aiming to give young artists a platform when music is such a path full of pitfalls, was sold out.

Headline artist Veli and five other artists, S Grabz, Premelvz, Cheeze, P-Lay and Jaymaker put on a remarkable show, each one of them expressing different styles and talents.

Young Blessed Gifted founder, Eli Belmar, aka Impact, said: “My collaboration project with Soapbox was a true blessing and a remarkable opportunity. Growing up, one of the most difficult things I found getting into the music industry was finding a platform to showcase my skill in a live format.”

He added: “It feels amazing being able to give young people from different communities a platform to perform and to also give individuals the chance to have an experience of putting on their own headline shows.”

Deploring the lack of support in the music world, Young Blessed Gifted aims to provide young artists with opportunities through their musical journey.

