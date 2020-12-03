Rosa’s Thai Cafe opens in Finsbury Park

Published: 11:44 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:06 AM December 9, 2020

Rosa's Thai Cafe has opened a new outlet in Wells Terrace Finsbury Park featuring dishes such as chicken mince and basil stir fry, beef massaman curry and veggi cashewnut stir fry - Credit: Archant

Vibrant seasonal dishes from chef Saiphin Moore’s recipe book can satisfy north Londoners’ craving for top quality eat in or take out

With outlets in Angel, London Fields, West Hampstead, and Crouch End, Rosa’s Thai Cafes have been bringing vibrant dishes from chef Saiphin Moore’s recipe book to north Londoners for some time.

They have just added another site in Wells Terrace, Finsbury Park - in time for the end of lockdown 2:O and to satisfy our craving for top class eat-in or take out.

Try the signature champion chicken - crispy bites of breast meat drizzled with a hot and spicy sriracha sauce, or the pork, honey and soy skewers which are brightened by a spiky tamarind dip. The signature pad thai noodles - choose from chicken, beef or tofu - are also a safe bet for the unbeatable comforting tang of tamarind, peanut and palm sugar.

While the green curry was pleasant if underpowered, we liked the chili and basil stir fry with chicken mince. The signature sticky coconut rice wrapped in a pandan leaf divided the house with some voting it too glutinous and others loving it.

There’s plenty too for veggies, fried aubergine in a yellow bean sauce and sweet basil, Saiphin’s drunken noodles with galangal and red butternut curry sound just right for the winter season. www.rosasthaicafe.com/