News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do

Screen on the Green: Dive into 1940s America this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:35 PM January 18, 2022
Islington's Screen on the Green is hosting a 1940s "immersive experience" this January

Islington's Screen on the Green is hosting a 1940s "immersive experience" this January - Credit: Everyman

Islington's Screen on the Green is hosting a three-day "immersive experience" to celebrate the launch of Bradley Cooper's latest movie, Nightmare Alley.

Complete with circus performers and a live band, the events will "draw back the curtain on this intriguing and sinister film" and "bring it to life" - with guests encouraged to "dress for the occasion".

Everyman cinema said participants will be able to enjoy freshly prepared food and cocktails inspired by 1940s America to "fully immerse them into this sumptuous cinematic experience".

The events, hosted by Everyman and luxury car maker Jaguar, will run from this Friday until Sunday (January 21-23).

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley - starring Cooper and Cate Blanchett - is a psychological noir thriller which explores the "nuanced world of a travelling carnival and lives of New York’s elite society in the mid-20th Century". 

The film will be released in cinemas nationwide by Searchlight Pictures on January 21.

Buy ticketsEverymanCinema.com - £45 per ticket

Address: Everyman Screen on the Green, 83 Upper Street, N1 0NP

Most Read

  1. 1 Islington: Cycle track could be back if funding found
  2. 2 Covid patient numbers levelling out after Christmas rise, data suggests
  3. 3 'Graffiti vandal' linked with £500k worth of damage caught in Highbury
  1. 4 How mental health services are changing in north London
  2. 5 Aldi chocolate and yoghurts containing metal among recent recalled products
  3. 6 Five arrested for drugs offences after dawn raids
  4. 7 'Fear, isolation and distress': Pentonville Prison during Covid-19
  5. 8 WATCH: Sauna fire rips through Old Street leisure centre
  6. 9 ‘The people of Edmonton will stop this incinerator’ - Protestors promise more action if plan is signed off
  7. 10 Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school run
Film
London Live News
Islington News
Upper Street News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A fire in Junction Road, Tufnell Park, was caused by a bin that caught alight

London Live News

Bedroom bin to blame for blaze in Islington flat fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
New Hackney and Islington sixth forms have tougher entry requirements than Eton College

Education News

New Hackney and Islington sixth forms set to be more rigorous than Eton

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Humphrey Burke pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to killing female Serco guard Lorraine Barwell

London Live News

'Robot' prisoner locked up indefinitely for killing Serco custody officer

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Gosden, who vanished from his home in Doncaster in 2007 after buying a one-way ticket to King's Cross

London Live News

Two arrested over disappearance of boy who bought King’s Cross train ticket

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon