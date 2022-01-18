Islington's Screen on the Green is hosting a 1940s "immersive experience" this January - Credit: Everyman

Islington's Screen on the Green is hosting a three-day "immersive experience" to celebrate the launch of Bradley Cooper's latest movie, Nightmare Alley.

Complete with circus performers and a live band, the events will "draw back the curtain on this intriguing and sinister film" and "bring it to life" - with guests encouraged to "dress for the occasion".

Everyman cinema said participants will be able to enjoy freshly prepared food and cocktails inspired by 1940s America to "fully immerse them into this sumptuous cinematic experience".

The events, hosted by Everyman and luxury car maker Jaguar, will run from this Friday until Sunday (January 21-23).

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley - starring Cooper and Cate Blanchett - is a psychological noir thriller which explores the "nuanced world of a travelling carnival and lives of New York’s elite society in the mid-20th Century".

The film will be released in cinemas nationwide by Searchlight Pictures on January 21.

Buy tickets: EverymanCinema.com - £45 per ticket

Address: Everyman Screen on the Green, 83 Upper Street, N1 0NP