Finsbury Park house to be transformed for ‘Halloween experience’

Herbie Russell

Published: 12:01 PM October 19, 2021   
Get ready for some theatre this Halloween

Families are invited to stop at a free immersive theatre experience on their trick or treat runs around Finsbury Park.

The event, Twisted Tea Party, will see a terraced Victorian house transformed into a live, family-friendly Halloween experience from 2-7pm on October 31.

Aimed at children aged six-12, the show, lasting around 15 minutes, is a mix of immersive theatre, escape room and haunted house experiences.

The writers revealed that families will help four witches in peril through a series of riddles, craft games and challenges.

Stockroom, the theatre company behind the event, was set up four years ago and writes plays for theatres around the country.

A new incarnation of the 25-year-old theatre company Out of Joint, Stockroom aims to create shows that are tailor-made for theatres’ audiences.

Twisted Tea Party will be hosted at Stockroom’s offices, 38 Mayton Street, N7, and is a way for Stockroom to introduce itself to the local community.

Kate Wasserberg, Stockroom’s artistic director, said: “We want to say [to the community] we’re your theatre company.”

Stockroom writers have been busy planning the event.

Stockroom writers have been busy planning the event. - Credit: Stockroom

The group’s offices are open to the public, providing somewhere with free-desk space where writers can come in and work, free of charge.

Over the next year, they hope to engage further with the community and start discussing what sorts of plays local people would like to see.

Unusually for a theatre company, Stockroom employs a team of salaried writers something Tonderai Munyevu, one of the playwrights, says is “unheard of” in the industry.

Kate said: “During the pandemic, so much talent was going to drop out of the industry because they couldn’t make ends meet.”

Vikki Stone, an award-winning comedian, also on the writing team, concurred saying: “My life got turned upside-down during the pandemic. So did my husband’s.

“We make all our money from live performing. I was a gigging stand-up. Our whole world went in the bin.”

By paying their writers a salary, Stockroom hopes to offer a degree of financial security that is vanishingly rare in the creative writing industry.

To book your Twisted Tea Party slot, visit the event page on Eventbrite.
 

