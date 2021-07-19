Summer in the City: Five things to do in Islington this weekend

Published: 3:20 PM July 19, 2021

The Olympics are beginning in Tokyo this weekend, but there is much to get excited about a lot closer to home in Islington. Here are five things to enjoy July 24-25.

Scoop or cone?

Tastes good. It should be good ice cream weather this weekend. - Credit: Archant

July is national ice cream month, so why not celebrate with a scoop of highly acclaimed ice cream from Udderlicious, Upper Street.

Choose from chocolate peanut butter, malt and crushed Malteasers, or millionaire’s shortbread, among many other flavours.

Outdoor Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2019. - Credit: © Jane Hobson

Catch the last night of Romeo and Juliet at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre this Saturday, directed by Kimberley Sykes.

There are still tickets available at various prices for the performance that Time Out described as: “Breathless and joyful and surges with young lust”.

Hot new pizza

Santa Maria has opened in Islington - Credit: Google

A new Neapolitan pizza place opened on Upper Street this month called Santa Maria.

Joining their much-loved sister restaurants in Bond Street, Chelsea, Fitzrovia and Brentford, the Santa Maria in Islington will focus on pizza, calzone and panuozzi.

Art kick

Catch the penultimate week of Lian Lang’s photography exhibition at the James Freeman Gallery, focussing on how women have been represented in public statues and monuments throughout Europe.

Lian Lang’s work seeks to find a narrative in public representation, in a time when public representations such as statues have come under close scrutiny.

Swimming at Hampstead Heath

It’s set to be a warm weekend, making it the ideal time to visit Hampstead Heath’s lido and ponds.

Choose between open water ponds for men, women, and mixed genders, or the sun spot lido in London’s natural haven.

