Children can discover the work of young scientists at the Institute of Physics exhibition - Credit: Dominic Martin

A new children’s exhibition featuring five "superheroes" of the science world has open at the Institute of Physics (IOP).

The exhibition, Superheroes Unlimited, highlights the work of five young scientists whose work is making a difference to people’s live and the world.

It is part of the IOP’s Limit Less Campaign, aiming to support young people to change the world and fulfil their potential by doing physics.

Toby Shannon-Smith, manager of public engagement at IOP, said: “We want our young visitors to find out about our heroes, try some challenges and experiments and create their own science superhero – and maybe even discover how they want to change the world for the better and how they can become a real-life science superhero.”

The exhibition hopes to illustrate the importance of scientists in a fun way by drawing a comparison between scientists and superheroes, Toby continued.

Children will be able to discover the research and scientific work of superheroes Global Guardian: Clare, Molecule Manipulator: Maddison, UltraSonic: Kirsten, Mister Tech: Munir and Laser Lady: Rachel.

The exhibition is called Superheroes Unlimited and gives an insight into the work of young scientists - Credit: Dominic Martin

Toby said: “We looked at established superheroes and questioned what it is that makes them super. Is it down to incredible powers, their high-tech gadgets or a shiny costume?

“Then we asked Year 4 children from Laycock Primary in Islington what they thought made someone a superhero, and this is what they told us: Helping the environment, saving living things, keeping people safe, being kind and brave, and doing amazing things.

“At the IOP we know lots of people who do all these things, and we picked five of them to model our summer superheroes on. Five amazing physicists, who are doing this all over the UK; and without the aid of superpowers.”

Visitors can participate in fun physics experiments, like making a tornado in a bottle, creative arts and crafts activities, and learn about how the real-life role models are saving the world with science.

The exhibition on until August 26, Monday to Friday between 10am until 4pm. It is free to visit and designed for families with children aged 7-9.

The Institute of Physics, 37 Caledonian Road, N1 9BU. For more information see: www.iop.org/explore-physics/superheroes-unlimited