News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do

Can you survive interactive thriller The Drop?

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 5:28 PM October 13, 2021   
The Drop runs at 55 Aldgate High Street from October 28.

The Drop runs at 55 Aldgate High Street from October 28. - Credit: Courtesy Swamp Motel

Hackney-based immersive theatre company Swamp Motel kept thousands entertained during lockdown with their twisty internet mysteries where players followed a series of clues across real and fake websites.

Now they are back in real life with The Drop. Staged in a former East London betting shop, it's an interactive theatrical thriller that puts audiences at the heart of a story about a valuable book and a centuries-old secret.

Known as The Great Omar, a copy of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, inlaid with precious gems by London bookbinders Sangorski & Sutcliffe, was sold at auction in 1912 and placed on a ship to New York. The RMS Titanic plunged to the sea bed taking the book's secrets with her. Now audiences must delve into London's criminal underworld to uncover them.

Clem Garrity and Ollie Jones co-founders of Swamp Motel who have created an online experience Plymou

Clem Garrity and Ollie Jones co-founders of Swamp Motel who have created an online experience Plymouth Point - Credit: Archant

Ollie Jones who co-founded Swamp Motel with fellow Hackney resident Clem Garrity, promises "peril and excitement" and says they have drawn on the success of the Isklander Trilogy, which pivoted their live work into virtual race-against-the-clock detective puzzlers during Covid.

"We realised the online potential during lockdown of a self guided story meted out in chunks which required your interaction to push it forward, and we've tried to learn from that experience," he says. "We wanted to do something live for a long while and this interactive thriller is an event where you aren't really the audience but the lead characters in your own adventure story which won't move forward without your input."

You may also want to watch:

The show starts in a lift with up to four taking part at a time. Lighting, sound effects and other technical wizardry creates a multisensory experience and at least one person needs a smartphone - although "help is on hand to ensure no-one gets stuck in it forever."

Unlike the online mysteries, The Drop is less about "mental heavy lifting" and more about interacting with the physical space and working together to uncover the enigma. "Passionate gamer" Jones believes video games have increased audience's appetite for an experience that "happens to you rather than in front of you".

Most Read

  1. 1 Helen Anderson: CCTV appeal to trace witnesses to Finsbury Park mum's murder
  2. 2 'I’m not mad. I’m an MP': Claudia Webbe harassment trial continues
  3. 3 'Havoc' as squirrels invade Old Street council block
  1. 4 ‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover
  2. 5 £1m crowd funder to tackle climate emergency to launch in Islington
  3. 6 E-scooter rider suffers head injuries in Holloway Road crash
  4. 7 Essex Road Sainsbury's closed for deep cleaning after rats filmed crawling over croissants
  5. 8 Survivors of child abuse in Islington to get £10,000
  6. 9 More than 1,000 sign up for new Cally Road gym in first week
  7. 10 Barnard Park revamp could see 13 mature trees felled as football pitch relocated

"A narrative they can be deeply surrounded by has a lot more in common with video games and ticks the box that cinema and theatre can't. It's a new way to tell a story, taking theatre to the next level. There's a huge appeal in being physically transported somewhere else, in an adventure driven by audience interaction that blurs the boundary between reality and fiction."

Swamp Motel

Swap Motel was co-founded by Ollie Jones and Clem Garrity who live in Hackney - Credit: Courtesy of Swamp Motel

The Drop previews from October 28 and runs until December 31 at 55 Aldgate High Street. Suitable for ages 16+. https://thedropexperience.co.uk/

Theatre
Hackney News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorists on the A13 between Wennington and Rainham

TfL £3.50 'boundary tax' proposal put to government

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine. Covid-19 cases have risen considerably in Islington

Covid - A Year On

Islington's unvaccinated youth 'vulnerable to third wave of Covid'

Julia Gregory

Logo Icon
Part of the affected area in Canonbury West.Picture: Google Maps

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Traffic has 'reduced by two thirds' in Canonbury West LTN

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
North east London Assembly candidate Caroline Russell 

Islington to roll out 'people friendly pavements'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon