The Big House marks 10 years in Islington with event

William Mata

Published: 2:30 PM May 3, 2022
Mission - the new Big House production

Mission - the new Big House production - Credit: The Big House

Islington-based charity The Big House is marking its tenth anniversary with an open day of live music. 

The Big Open House Day will be held on Saturday, May 28, from 2-6pm at their venue in Englefield Road. 

Since 2012 the charity has supported almost 500 young people through drama programmes. 

A charity member said: “[We have] created 16 new productions, welcomed 16,000 audience members, reached more than 6,000 participants with The Big House Means Business and so much more.”

The event will feature live music, refreshments and drama performances.
Tickets can be booked now for free. All those to do so will be entered into a prize draw to win two tickets to see the final performance of MISSION - the play opening next month starring Nkechi Simms. 

For more information, visit: thebighouse.uk.com/ 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
