News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do

More than 1,000 sign up for new Cally Road gym in first week

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 11:29 AM October 12, 2021   
The free weight area at The Gym off Caledonian Road.

The free weight area at The Gym off Caledonian Road. - Credit: The Gym Group

More than 1,000 have already signed up for The Gym - an unambiguously named new fitness centre off Caledonian Road, which opened its doors last week. 

The chain has more than 190 sites across the UK and attracted members with a £14.99-a-month offer with no joining fee. 

Ten jobs have been created at the Sterling Way site and 1,500 members are already on the books, according to a spokesman.

The Gym class area

Classes are free for members. - Credit: The Gym Group

He said: “With many people who have already signed up ahead of opening day, this is a much-needed new service for the local community.”

The centre boasts 12,000sq ft in gym space and has more than 100 pieces of equipment. These include: Plate-loaded strength equipment, a huge free weights area, Olympic lifting platforms, functional training spaces and cardio machines. 

You may also want to watch:

There are also unlimited free gym classes within the membership cost.

Cardio machines at The Gym

'Loads' of cardio machines are on offer. - Credit: The Gym Group

The spokesman added: “Unlike other gyms, they won’t tie you into a contract and pride themselves on making everybody feel welcome. 

“So, whether you’re into HIIT or circuits, treadmills or free weights, your workouts can work out better with The Gym Group.” 
 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover
  2. 2 Arsenal project under threat after Newcastle United takeover 
  3. 3 E-scooter rider suffers head injuries in Holloway Road crash
  1. 4 'Knife crime is still on the rise': JJ McPhillips' mum fundraises for education
  2. 5 Essex Road Sainsbury's closed for deep cleaning after rats filmed crawling over croissants
  3. 6 Survivors of child abuse in Islington to get £10,000
  4. 7 Helen Anderson: CCTV appeal to trace witnesses to Finsbury Park mum's murder
  5. 8 More than 1,000 sign up for new Cally Road gym in first week
  6. 9 'Greenwashing': Campaigners slam new Parkland Walk tree-felling plans
  7. 10 Calls for lighting in Finsbury Park as walkers feel 'unsafe'
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorists on the A13 between Wennington and Rainham

TfL £3.50 'boundary tax' proposal put to government

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine. Covid-19 cases have risen considerably in Islington

Covid - A Year On

Islington's unvaccinated youth 'vulnerable to third wave of Covid'

Julia Gregory

Logo Icon
Part of the affected area in Canonbury West.Picture: Google Maps

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Traffic has 'reduced by two thirds' in Canonbury West LTN

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Finsbury Park murder victim Helen Anderson was last seen alive in Wood Green on August 20

Helen Anderson: Police release CCTV of murder victim's last known sighting

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon