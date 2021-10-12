More than 1,000 sign up for new Cally Road gym in first week
- Credit: The Gym Group
More than 1,000 have already signed up for The Gym - an unambiguously named new fitness centre off Caledonian Road, which opened its doors last week.
The chain has more than 190 sites across the UK and attracted members with a £14.99-a-month offer with no joining fee.
Ten jobs have been created at the Sterling Way site and 1,500 members are already on the books, according to a spokesman.
He said: “With many people who have already signed up ahead of opening day, this is a much-needed new service for the local community.”
The centre boasts 12,000sq ft in gym space and has more than 100 pieces of equipment. These include: Plate-loaded strength equipment, a huge free weights area, Olympic lifting platforms, functional training spaces and cardio machines.
There are also unlimited free gym classes within the membership cost.
The spokesman added: “Unlike other gyms, they won’t tie you into a contract and pride themselves on making everybody feel welcome.
“So, whether you’re into HIIT or circuits, treadmills or free weights, your workouts can work out better with The Gym Group.”
