More than 1,000 sign up for new Cally Road gym in first week

Published: 11:29 AM October 12, 2021

The free weight area at The Gym off Caledonian Road. - Credit: The Gym Group

More than 1,000 have already signed up for The Gym - an unambiguously named new fitness centre off Caledonian Road, which opened its doors last week.

The chain has more than 190 sites across the UK and attracted members with a £14.99-a-month offer with no joining fee.

Ten jobs have been created at the Sterling Way site and 1,500 members are already on the books, according to a spokesman.

Classes are free for members. - Credit: The Gym Group

He said: “With many people who have already signed up ahead of opening day, this is a much-needed new service for the local community.”

The centre boasts 12,000sq ft in gym space and has more than 100 pieces of equipment. These include: Plate-loaded strength equipment, a huge free weights area, Olympic lifting platforms, functional training spaces and cardio machines.

There are also unlimited free gym classes within the membership cost.

'Loads' of cardio machines are on offer. - Credit: The Gym Group

The spokesman added: “Unlike other gyms, they won’t tie you into a contract and pride themselves on making everybody feel welcome.

“So, whether you’re into HIIT or circuits, treadmills or free weights, your workouts can work out better with The Gym Group.”

