An Amy Winehouse tribute and four other things to do in Islington over August Bank Holiday
Pol Allingham
- Credit: Archant
We took a look at some great activities for young and old in Islington this weekend, 28th August.
A bit of theatre
The Almeida Theatre is taking viewers to a labour camp in 1943, four months into the Nazi occupation of Tunisia.
Once Upon a Time in Nazi-Occupied Tunisia is a brutally comic play directed by Eleanor Rhode and written by John Azouz, exploring home, identity, marriage and survival.
£5 tickets are available for those under 25, regular tickets start at £35.
Pub quiz
Radicals and Victuallers, an Upper Street pub self-professedly “aimed squarely at the left-field”, runs a pub quiz every Sunday at 8 pm.
As the quiz unfolds pub-goers can enjoy American diner-style food and join the bid to win weird prizes, such as your height in beer.
Entries at £2 per person, and there are penalties for teams over seven.
Juniors’ run
Join the Highbury Fields Parkrun for a free timed run every Sunday, for 4 to 14-year-olds.
The kids will run 2k around the park at 9am and the aim is for runners of all speeds to have fun.
Registration is required, and a coffee social at Vagabond N7 happens afterwards.
Pottery throwing
Children and adults can make, paint, and throw clay at Claytime, located near Arsenal.
The shop is open for booked courses and daytime sessions from 12.30-6pm Wednesday to Saturday.
Amy Winehouse tribute
Lioness, the Amy Winehouse experience, is performing an authentic tribute to the late star at the O2 Academy Islington.
Rescheduled from May and then December, the show is finally coming to the venue this Friday at 7pm.
Resale tickets are going for £13.80 and general admission from £18.60.