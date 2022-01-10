Memories and cultural histories explored at Islington exhibition

The latest exhibition at Cross Street’s No 20 Arts explores personal memories and cultural histories.

Running until February 26, it brings together work by four artists.

Yang-En Hume is an Australian-Singaporean artist based in London who works with textiles, installation, and photograms. Scans and photographs of found objects are printed onto translucent fabric and often interwoven with embroidery.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Seungwon Jung lives and works in London. Jung uses photography to create tapestries, sculptures, and prints. She uses imagery of rock depositions which have formed geological strata.

An installation shot Threads of Time - Credit: No20 Arts

Shivanjani Lal is an Australian artist with Indo-Fijian ancestry living and working in Australia and the UK. Drawing on historical documents, familial photographs, and specifically sourced materials, Lal creates sculptures, installations, and works on paper. Red threads embroidered across maps show the route of the British ships which transported Lal’s ancestors from India to Fiji to work as indentured labourers on sugar-cane fields.

Sunghoon Yang is a South Korean artist based in Daegu. Using catalogues and photographs of traditional Korean ceramics, Yang creates paintings which explore ideas of memory and time.

Threads of Time can be found between Upper Street and Essex Road and entry is free.