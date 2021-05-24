Internet comedy finds Tufnell Park actor hanging In The Balance

Published: 6:30 PM May 24, 2021

Alexandra Moen plays an inventor in In The Balance - Credit: Microsoft

The pandemic has led to new ways of delivering drama - and online comedy In The Balance is no exception.

Helmed by Hackney-based director Marley Morrison and starring Lily Frazer, the working from home internet series is designed to show off all the whizzily productive things a Microsoft Surface Duo can do.

All five parts are available on YouTube and Microsoft UK - and while the technology is a hybrid of phone and laptop - the series itself is part snappily scripted drama part high concept advert that sees Frazer's Lisa literally hanging in the balance as she juggles home working while solving a mystery on her first day in a new job.

It also stars Doctor Who and Fortitude actor Alexandra Moen as a harassed inventor. The 42 year old Tufnell Park actor says: "It's been a really difficult year for an actor, any production I was working on stopped and all the auditions I had for shows were postponed. Bigger budget shows that could afford constant testing continued but the smaller ones really suffered."

With two primary age sons, Moen decided to prioritise their emotional and home schooling needs. "Luckily there are three big playgrounds near our house and we did our exercise there."

Straight after lockdown, she landed a role in the ITV remake of spy thriller The Ipcress File, starring Joe Cole and Tom Hollander.

"That was fun. I did feel I was being released back into work."

And after a CV that includes crime drama the Dublin Murders, Moen was glad to play the entrepreneur in a comedy.

"She's very funny, self absorbed, in her own world and puts her work first, but struggles when the invention is sabotaged," says Moen. "I really wanted to do some comedy which I hadn't done since Hotel Babylon, and wanted to work with Marley Morrison."

An internet series was also new for Moen but she adds: "It's the future especially now. Lockdown really tapped into the platform."

And she loves the "huge variety" and quality of TV drama which is enjoying a surge of creativity.

"It used to be that a lot of actors went to America but that's changed and even big American shows are being filmed in the UK."

Watch In The Balance trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vp-EqiXu6z8