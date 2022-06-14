News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do

UK's largest Latino festival coming to Finsbury Park

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 3:48 PM June 14, 2022
The festival is the largest of its kind in the UK and free

The festival is the largest of its kind in the UK and free - Credit: Luis Gomes Photography

The UK’s leading two-day Latin festival is coming back to Finsbury Park this summer with stages dedicated for all kinds of dancing.

LatinoLife in the Park has been planned for August 20-21 and offers a free chance for all to enjoy what is on offer.

A statement read: “Now in its  year, each day, two unique stages take Britain's culture loving public on a journey through salsa, reggaeton, jazz, fusion, folk, flamenco, funk, bolero, bachata, samba, tango, hip-hop and more. It’s a party you won’t want to leave.”

The festival contains a salsa and bachata stage as well as spaces dedicated to Brazilian music and Latino DJs. 

There are also set to be 60 food stalls and cocktail bars.

For updates and to register for free tickets visit www.latinolifeinthepark.com 

Islington News

Don't Miss

Flowers are laid in tribute to Romaria Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk,  on the Elthorne Estate in Archway 

London Live News

Archway stabbing: Teen found guilty of killing schoolboy Romario Opia

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Jody Graber

Court Watch

Former council election candidate cleared of assault and intimidation

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
St Andrew's in Islington

Ofsted look into safeguarding concern at Islington school

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
photo by Rob Loud

Review

'Ain't nobody isolated tonight': The Killers rock Emirates Stadium

Adam Davidson

Logo Icon