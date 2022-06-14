UK's largest Latino festival coming to Finsbury Park

The festival is the largest of its kind in the UK and free - Credit: Luis Gomes Photography

The UK’s leading two-day Latin festival is coming back to Finsbury Park this summer with stages dedicated for all kinds of dancing.

LatinoLife in the Park has been planned for August 20-21 and offers a free chance for all to enjoy what is on offer.

A statement read: “Now in its year, each day, two unique stages take Britain's culture loving public on a journey through salsa, reggaeton, jazz, fusion, folk, flamenco, funk, bolero, bachata, samba, tango, hip-hop and more. It’s a party you won’t want to leave.”

The festival contains a salsa and bachata stage as well as spaces dedicated to Brazilian music and Latino DJs.

There are also set to be 60 food stalls and cocktail bars.

For updates and to register for free tickets visit www.latinolifeinthepark.com