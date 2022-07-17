Gallery

Islington's Whitecross Street has been brightened up once again with its latest generation of street art for 2022.

Whitecross Street Party (WXSP) took place on July 9-10, with live painting and entertainment.

It featured artists from the leading female street art group WOM Collective, a new world-record piece by Perspicere, a new piece by Voyder and a collaboration between Bristol superstars Piro, Epok and Eko.

WXSP is inspired by the history of the area, including the Bunhill burial ground where 19th century nonconformists like the freethinking painter and poet William Blake are buried.

"Present day nonconformists in the form of top UK street artists descend on Whitecross Street to paint live each year, bringing a socially-conscious, rebellious and for-the-people vibe which is the core of the event," said organisers.

Whether during the weekday market (11am to 2pm) at quieter times, huge new artworks can now be viewed on the walls of businesses and homes.

