Christmas karaoke search for the voice of an angel in Islington

André Langlois

Published: 10:20 AM December 19, 2020   
Angel Central Shopping Centre has launched a Christmas karaoke Instagram campaign.

Angel Central Shopping Centre has launched a campaign where it will donate to foodbanks in exchange for residents' karaoke efforts.

By going to the centre's Instagram account, @angel_central, and clicking on the #VoicesOfAnAngel logo, people can use an inst-story app which will choose a popular Christmas carol for them to sing.

When it is posted on Instagram the centre will donate £5 to The Trussell Trust – which supports foodbanks across the country, including Islington Food Bank.

Martin Macwhinnie, centre manager, said: “In normal years we would be filling the centre with the wonderful voices of local choirs and performers. And, these performances would be raising vital funds for some of the great charities in and around the centre here in Islington.

"Obviously, we all understand that that’s not possible this year, however, we think we have come up with a good alternative. Our Xmas Karaoke app is fun for all of the family and completely free to use.

“Then, for every person who posts their song we will donate £5 to our chosen charity for Christmas – The Trussell Trust.”

Christmas
Charity News
Islington News

