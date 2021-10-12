Published: 10:29 AM October 12, 2021

Images of witnesses who police believe might have vital information to help them investigating Helen Anderson's murder have been released - Credit: Surrey Police

Images of witnesses who police believe might have vital information to help investigate Helen Anderson's murder have been released.

The body of Ms Anderson, who lived in Finsbury Park, was found by a member of the public in undergrowth on a slip road near the A3 in Guildford on August 23.

Detectives are hoping that the individuals in four CCTV still images could help them piece together Helen's movements before her death.

They were taken outside Sirwan Supermarket in Lordship Lane, Tottenham, between 11pm and 11.40pm on August 21.

Police want to speak to witnesses who were outside Sirwan Supermarket in Lordship Lane, Tottenham on August 21 - Credit: Surrey Police

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to make it clear that the people pictured in these images will be treated as witnesses.

"If one of the people picture is you, or you recognise anyone in these images, please contact us."

Last week police published images showing the last known sighting of Helen on August 20, along with images of a double decker bus they believe could be "connected to her death".

She was wearing a brightly coloured pink dress, and her hair was shaved on one side of her head.

The 41-year-old mother-of-four from Finsbury Park was described as a "dear sister and daughter" who "had a big heart".

Helen's father Paul shared his grief at his daughter's death with the Gazette last month, and described the shock that he and her four children have experienced since she was killed.

More than £3,000 has been raised to contribute towards mental health support for her children.

Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road, Hackney, has been charged with murder and a hearing is due to take place in February.

A 50-year-old man from Enfield has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 51-year-old man from Hackney has been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder.

They have both been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

To provide information call 101 and quote PR/45210089588, or online at mipp.police.uk/operation/4521K50-PO1.

To support Helen's family see bit.ly/3nP6nbQ.