Family of missing Islington man make urgent appeal for information

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:07 PM November 26, 2021
Frank McKeever has been missing for almost three months

Frank McKeever has been missing for since August 28 and was last seen walking along Highbury Park - Credit: Metropolitan Police Service

The family of missing Islington man Frank McKeever have renewed appeals to find their brother who has been missing since August 28.

Frank McKeever, 63, who is from the N1 area, was reported missing on September 9. 

He was last seen at around 10pm on August 28 walking along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange.

Frank has not been seen or heard from since. When last seen he was wearing a black bomber jacket, black top, dark trousers and black shoes.

In a statement, Frank's family said: "If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of our brother Frank McKeever who has been missing since August 28.

"Please contact the police urgently as his loved ones are all extremely concerned for his welfare and will support him with whatever help he needs."

Almost three months on since the last sighting of Frank, Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood said police are "still working around the clock" to find out what happened to him. 

The specialist crime detective described the disappearance as "very unusual and out of character" as Frank has not been using his phones or bank account, leading police to suspect he has come to "serious harm".

However, no body has been discovered at this time.

A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder were later released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Eastwood added: "His family are suffering hugely and we are doing all we can to provide them with support.

"I'm now asking the public in turn to support us and tell us anything they know that might help us discover what has happened to Frank.

"No piece of information is too small. Please make contact and tell us what you know."

Officers from the Highbury Safer Neighbourhood's Team will be in the area where Frank was last seen this evening - Friday November 26 - to hand out leaflets and appeal for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref CAD3224/13Nov. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.o

