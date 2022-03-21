The family of student Sabita Thanwani have paid tribute to their “beautiful, irreplaceable angel” after a man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Sabita, 19 - who lived at Arbour House in Sebastian Street and was studying at City, University of London - died in the early hours of Saturday morning after suffering serious injuries.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, remains in custody on suspicion of her murder and assault on police following his arrest yesterday - Sunday, March 20.

In a statement paying tribute to Sabita, her family said the teenager’s life was "cut tragically short" and she had been “ripped away” from her loved ones.

"Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known,” they said.

"She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life.

"Her mission was to help everyone. She was studying psychology at City University to make this happen.

"Her whole life was ahead of her, a life where her radiant smile and incredible heart could only spread warmth and kindness.

"In her short life, she helped so many. Sabita was pure and did not see bad in anyone, because there was no badness in her own awesome heart.

"We will never ever stop loving or missing our beautiful, irreplaceable Sabita. The girl that was an angel upon the earth is now an angel in heaven.

"We can only pray that lessons will be learnt and that somehow, there will come a day when girls and women are safe.

"We will never be able to thank the Metropolitan Police enough for their dedication and tireless work in finding justice for our Sabita.

"From our hearts, we thank everyone for their love and support."

Police were called to the Arbour House student accommodation shortly after 5am on March 19.

Sabita, a British national, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said a special post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place soon.