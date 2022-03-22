News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Man charged with murder of City University student Sabita Thanwani

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:09 AM March 22, 2022
Sabita Thanwani

Sabita Thanwani - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old student Sabita Thanwani in Clerkenwell.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, of no fixed address, was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Thanwani, a student at City, University of London, was found to be suffering serious injuries at student accommodation in  at Arbour House, in Sebastian Street, just after 5am on Saturday (March 19).

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Whittington Hospital on Monday (March 21) gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Maaroufe, who was arrested on Sunday (March 20) will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today - March 22.

Scotland Yard said detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating her death and continue to provide support to her family.

Yesterday her family paid to their “beautiful, irreplaceable angel”.

London Live News
Islington News
North London News
London

