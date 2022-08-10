Teenager arrested in Deshuan Tuitt murder investigation

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder as the investigation continues into the killing of Deshaun James Tuitt.

Deshaun, 15, was fatally stabbed at Highbury Fields, shortly before 9pm on Thursday, August 4.

On Wednesday a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Despite these arrests we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.

“We are working hard to piece together a timeline of events that led to Deshaun’s murder and I urge anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to get in touch without delay.

“Deshaun’s devastated loved ones are asking why this happened. If you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need.”

Information or footage can be provided to police at Public Portal mipp.police.uk. Alternatively, you can contact police on 0208 345 3865, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7948/4AUG.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.