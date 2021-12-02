Flamur Beqiri, 36, the brother of reality television show Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was gunned down outside his home in Battersea, jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard - Credit: PA

A woman whose husband was shot dead in front of her and their two-year-old son has denied he was involved in drug trafficking for a Swedish organised crime group.

An Islington man is one of a number on trial in connection with the fatal shooting of Flamur Beqiri, who was murdered outside his Battersea home on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Prosecutors claim that 36-year-old Mr Beqiri - brother of reality TV's Misse Beqiri - was killed as a result of escalating violence between two rival networks.

Misse Beqiri whose brother Flamur was gunned down outside his home in Battersea - Credit: PA

Swedish national Anis Hemissi was charged with murder, as were compatriots Estevan Pino-Munizaga, Tobias Fredrik Andersson and Bawer Karaer.

It is alleged that the trio - aged 35, 32 and 23 respectively - were sent to assist the alleged shooter Hemissi.

Islington's Clifford Rollox, 31, was charged with perverting the course of justice alongside 21-year-old Dutch national Claude Isaac Castor.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC said the pair were involved in “clearing up and removing the tools of the killer’s trade” after the murder.

All defendants deny the charges.

Speaking at the trial currently ongoing at Southwark Crown Court, Mr Heywood said: “The victim was quite deliberately killed in cold blood. It happened on a quiet London street.

"A man coming back to his home with his young family was shot and killed in front of them."

He also alleged that the murder had been planned for about six months, part of which included recruiting a local team “to tidy up once they had gone”.

CCTV footage played during the trial shows Beqiri's wife, Debora Krasniqi, screaming and cradling her son in the aftermath of the shooting.

On Tuesday, November 30, she told the court that she did not know what was going on until after her husband had "dropped on the floor”.

Jurors heard that their three-month old baby - alongside the children’s grandparents - were inside as Swedish/Albanian national Mr Beqiri was hit by eight bullets from ten shots.

Hemissi is said to have donned disguises, including latex masks and a litter picker’s outfit, to carry out reconnaissance in the days before the murder.

It is alleged that the 24-year-old - who flew into London on December 20 and left for Copenhagen in the early hours of Christmas Day - was part of a team of four killers from Sweden.

His barrister Abbas Lakha QC asked Ms Krasniqi on Tuesday: “The prosecution in this case suggest your husband was involved in drug trafficking. Did you know that?”

“I didn’t know that,” replied Ms Krasniqi, who said she had met her husband in the Netherlands, where he was working in the music industry.

Mr Lakha said: “It is the prosecution suggestion that he was part of and organised crime group in Sweden involved in large scale importation and supply of drugs. Is that true?”

Ms Krasniqi, who has lived in the capital for most of her life, said: “No.”

The court heard the couple had borrowed £750,000 for their three-floor home, with a £950,000 down payment, and also rented a property in Dubai.

Ms Krasniqi told police her husband had been “very stressed” in the period before he was shot because he had invested their life savings into a Swedish bank through a broker who turned out to be a fraudster.

Mr Lakha said: “Did you believe that had something to do with your husband’s death?”

She replied: “I didn’t believe anything. I just explained why I believed he was stressed.”

Ms Krasniqi told the QC her husband did not have any enemies to her knowledge.

Mr Heywood asked: “You told police your husband was very particular about the way he sat in a restaurant, for instance.

“On this particular night, you had gone into the restaurant, sat at a table, then taken a photo and sent it to him. Was there a reason?”

Denying a reason, she replied by saying her husband was "picky about things".

The trial continues.