Headteacher ends cycle lane protest by removing cones outside school

Published: 5:22 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM July 8, 2021

Traffic cones are used to temporarily block the cycle lane outside Drayton Park Primary School during school drop off and pick up times - Credit: Polly Hank

A headteacher who blocked off a cycle path’s route outside his school has now stopped putting down cones at drop off and pick up times.

Earlier this week, Damien Parrott began putting cones outside Drayton Park School in Islington after branding the cycle superhighway “an accident waiting to happen”.

Cycleway 38, completed in May, runs from Finsbury Park to Highbury Fields. And Mr Parrott had the backing of many parents when he told them in a letter: “The consequences of a single mistake, in which a cyclist hit one of our children, could be disastrous.”

Today (Thursday, July 8) the primary school confirmed the cones would no longer be placed outside the path but gave no other comment. Mr Parrott had added in the letter that he would stop placing the comes “as soon as possible” when a solution had been reached - although the school has not said what, if any, action has been agreed.

Islington Council had already said representatives would meet with Mr Parrott and that the cycle superhighways were designed to help increase travel safety.

Simon Munk, senior infrastructure campaigner for pressure group London Cycling Campaign, welcomed the removal, calling the cones “dangerous” as they unexpectedly forced cyclists into the main traffic flow.



He said: “We understand the headteacher involved has not put out cones this morning, which is good news.



“We hope the council and school work together to mitigate any issues around the design of the track outside the school and the car parking next to it.



“But also, keeping children safe here, and across London, means recognising the big risks they face. It means working together so far more kids can cycle and scoot to school using safe cycle tracks.



“And we need to cut car use on the school-run by parents and school staff in general, not just to get kids active, and reduce road danger, but also to cut climate emissions.”