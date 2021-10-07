Plan for hundreds of homes in Archway could be submitted next year

Published: 11:02 AM October 7, 2021

The developer behind plans for hundreds of homes at the foot of Archway Road and Highgate Hill could submit a planning application early next year.

Seven Capital has taken ownership of Archway Campus from housing association Peabody and said the next stage of the process could begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Proposals were announced in July and could also include student accommodation, private and community amenity space, as well as a park.

Full details are yet to be disclosed, but a plan for the site was drawn up by Peabody in 2019 – which included blueprints for 290 homes.

The site was built 1877-1879 as the Holborn and Finsbury Union Workhouse Infirmary and designed by Henry Saxon Snell & Sons – but has stood empty the past seven years.

And the news has been welcomed by Junction ward representative Councillor Sheila Chapman, who said it brings a chance to deliver "affordable housing" and extra benefits.

“It is really important that a green space has been included,” she said.

“We’re pretty positive about working with Seven Capital to shape a scheme that will deliver maximum benefits for our residents and the local community and also respect the heritage of the site.

“Hopefully it will be a great win because at the moment it is a dead site really and we don’t want that in a new town centre, we want animation and life and people.”

Seven Capital has said it is looking to refurbish the existing building and build additional structures in a similar style.

Angus Michie, managing director, has previously referenced the "historical importance" of the site.

Councillor Chapman, of Islington Council's controlling Labour group, said the leadership would be pushing for 50 per cent of the units to be social housing.

“Affordable housing is key, so is affordable workspace and sort of other meeting places,” she said.

“We’re working on our manifesto for next year’s local elections but our manifesto at present, one of our top priorities is council house building.”