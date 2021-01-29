News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Archway stabbing: Teen, 17, charged with murder of Romario Opia

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:52 AM January 29, 2021   
Flowers are laid in tribute to Romaria Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk,  on the Elthorne Estate in Archway 

Flowers are laid in tribute to Romaria Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk, on the Elthorne Estate in Archway

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Romario Opia in Islington have charged a 17-year-old with murder.

The teenager was arrested in the early hours yesterday morning and charged with murder this morning (January 29).

He will appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court later on today.

Romario was stabbed in Holland Walk, on the Elthorne Estate in Archway, at about 5.30pm on Monday night.

Despite efforts to save him by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (January 26), has been released on bail until February.

