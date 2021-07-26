Hundreds gather for Tony Eastlake funeral in Islington
- Credit: Susan Davis
Around 250 Islington residents who have been touched by the life of Tony Eastlake gathered for a balloon send off before his funeral last week.
The 55-year-old florist, known as the "man of flowers", was fatally stabbed close to his stall in Essex Road around 5.30pm on May 29.
Mr Eastlake’s death generated a huge response from the community, which was reflected on Friday at the funeral and the gathering near Essex Road station.
As well as the balloon send off, there were floral tributes, while people clapped and chanted his name. Amid the scenes, a coffin was carried through.
Friend Susan Davis said: “It was a beautiful send off to the lovely Tony.”
Another wrote on Facebook: “How beautiful for the community to come together like this for Tony. I didn’t know him but this has made me emotional.”
James Peppiatt, 21, of Elmore Street, De Beauvoir, has been charged with murder and will appear before the Old Bailey on August 23.
