Mezcalito Islington: Nachos, tacos and tequila galore

Mezcalito Islington is the second incarnation of the brand which first opened in November 2018 in Chelsea.

The bar and restaurant in Newington Green Road boasts one of the largest collections of tequila in London with over 250 brands, alongside an array of Mexican food.

The nachos are a good option for starters, with cheese and sour cream topping a bed of corn tortilla chips (£11) with guacamole as an extra (£4). and the crispy, coated calamares with lime mayo (£10.50) are a must.

Toasted flour tortilla quesadillas are also a good bet, with a plainer version of Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses (£9), or jackfruit, prawns and chorizo flavours.

We loved the zing of the chorizo option dipped into sour cream on the side (£11.50).

Tacos come in pairs, in soft corn tortillas. We tried fillings of shredded sauté jackfruit (£9.50), and marinated Sirloin beef and mashed black beans (£11).

Chicken and pulled pork are also on the menu.

If tacos are your thing, it's worth coming on a Tuesday when they come in unlimited portions for £25 per head, alongside two-for-one frozen margaritas (£13).

We couldn't resist the churros and chocolate (£6 for four) for dessert.

See mezcalitoislington.com.

