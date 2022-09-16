News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Deshaun James Tuitt: Two more teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:08 PM September 16, 2022
Deshaun James Tuitt, 15, was fatally stabbed at Highbury Fields

Deshaun James Tuitt, 15, was fatally stabbed at Highbury Fields - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Two more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Deshaun James Tuitt at Highbury Fields. 

Deshaun, 15, was fatally stabbed in the park just before 9pm on August 4.

He was treated by medics at the scene, but died in hospital a short time later.

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested on Thursday (September 15), and have been bailed to return in October.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and a 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on August 10 have also been released on bail.

DCI Joanna Yorke from the Met’s specialist crime command said: “Despite these arrests we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.

“We are working hard to piece together a timeline of events that led to Deshaun’s murder and I urge anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to get in touch without delay.

“Deshaun’s devastated loved ones are asking why this happened – if you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need.”

Information or footage can be provided to police at mipp.police.uk.

Alternatively call 101 quoting 7948/4AUG.

London Live News
Islington News
Highbury News
North London News

Don't Miss

David Musins, of Creighton Avenue, pleaded guilty to belonging to a proscribed organisation on March 14.

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Uninsured driver admits causing death of Uber passenger

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A demonstration had been organised outside the Eritrean embassy in White Lion Street, Islington

15 arrested in Islington after Eritrean Embassy protest turns nasty

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Proclamation of King Charles III was made outside Islington Town Hall by Deputy Lieutenant Paul Herbage

Royal Family

Islington proclaims a new monarch in age-old ceremony

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Architect firm Allford Hall Monaghan Morris' vision for 1 Torrens Street in Angel, Islington

'Anywhere architecture': Major Angel redevelopment given go-ahead

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon