Two more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Deshaun James Tuitt at Highbury Fields.

Deshaun, 15, was fatally stabbed in the park just before 9pm on August 4.

He was treated by medics at the scene, but died in hospital a short time later.

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested on Thursday (September 15), and have been bailed to return in October.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and a 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on August 10 have also been released on bail.

DCI Joanna Yorke from the Met’s specialist crime command said: “Despite these arrests we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.

“We are working hard to piece together a timeline of events that led to Deshaun’s murder and I urge anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to get in touch without delay.

“Deshaun’s devastated loved ones are asking why this happened – if you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need.”

Information or footage can be provided to police at mipp.police.uk.

Alternatively call 101 quoting 7948/4AUG.