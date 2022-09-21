Six arrests now in Highbury Fields murder investigation

Two more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Highbury Fields in August.

Detectives investigating the murder of Hackney teenager Deshaun James Tuitt have now made six arrests.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday (September 20) on suspicion of murder, while a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday (September 16). Both were taken to an east London police station and were subsequently bailed to return on a date in mid-October.

Three teenage boys previously arrested on suspicion of murder – a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds – have been released on bail, as has a 34-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Deshaun, 15, was fatally stabbed in Highbury Fields shortly before 9pm on Thursday, August 4 and police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found Deshaun suffering with knife injuries.

He was treated by medics at the scene, but despite their efforts, he died in hospital a short time later.

Deshaun Tuitt - Credit: Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Despite these arrests we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.

“We are working hard to piece together a timeline of events that led to Deshaun’s murder and I urge anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to get in touch without delay.

“Deshaun’s devastated loved ones are asking why this happened. If you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need.”

Information or footage can be provided to police at mipp.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact police direct on 020 8345 3865, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7948/4AUG.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.