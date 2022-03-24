The man accused of murdering student Sabita Thanwani has appeared at the Old Bailey to face the charge.

Maher Maaroufe is alleged to have fatally attacked the 19-year-old City, University of London student in Clerkenwell on Saturday (March 19).

The 22-year-old defendant appeared at the Central Criminal Court today - March 24 - before Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

Maaroufe, of no fixed address, was assisted by an Arabic interpreter as he confirmed his identity.

At about 1.50am on Saturday, it is claimed the pair arrived at Ms Thanwani’s university accommodation in Sebastian Street.

A neighbour alerted emergency services after hearing screams coming from Ms Thanwani’s room.

Police found Ms Thanwani lying beneath blankets and a duvet on the floor with a serious neck injury.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 6am.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Maaroufe was arrested on Sunday - and subsequently charged with Ms Thanwani’s murder and assaulting an emergency worker the following day (Monday, March 21).

The judge fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for June 30.

Maaroufe has been remanded into custody until that date.