Man arrested following fatal stabbing of Tony Eastlake

Holly Chant

Published: 5:11 PM June 1, 2021   
The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man"

A man has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of Tony Eastlake. - Credit: Met Police

A man has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of Islington flower trader Tony Eastlake.

A 20 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Tony Eastlake on June 1, after a fatal stabbing on May 29 on Essex Road.

Police say they do not think the attack was the result of a robbery and believe, at this early stage, the suspect was known to the victim.  

Police arrived at the scene at about 5.30pm to reports of an injured man.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and provided first aid to a man with a stab injury but, despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said: "Our dedicated team of officers have worked tirelessly since Saturday evening to identify the person suspected of the murder of Tony Eastlake. I hope this brings some reassurance to the community after what was an incredibly traumatic and unsettling incident that has cost the life of a well loved and respected man.

"I can confirm that this attack is not believed to have occurred as a result of a robbery. We continue to appeal to anyone who might have seen anything to please come forward to police. If you live within this area or were driving through, please check your CCTV and dashcam footage for anything which might help the investigation. No piece of information is insignificant."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5562/29May or go online. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

